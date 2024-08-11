U.S. again beats China in Olympic medals table after they tie for gold; France exceeds expectations

PARIS (AP) — The contest for most gold medals at the Paris Olympics ended in a 40-40 tie between China and the United States. But the U.S. topped the medals table with a whopping 126 overall, compared to 91 for China. At the Tokyo Games, the U.S. also edged China in the medal count, finishing with 113 overall and 39 golds, compared to 89 medals with 38 gold for China.

