Tyvon Edmonds, Donovan Wadley combine for 5 TDs, Merrimack tops Stonehill 45-34

NORTH ANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Wadley also ran for two scores and had another receiving to lead Merrimack to a 45-34 win over Stonehill. Stonehill scored three touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 38-27 but Edmonds went through the right side for 49 yards to ice the game. The Skyhawks added another touchdown with just under a minute to play to complete a 28-point fourth quarter. Josh Addo recovered the onside kick for the Warriors. Ashur Carraha had three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Skyhawks, but Wadley contributed a 44-yard scoring run for Merrimack.

