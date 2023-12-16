Tyson Walker scores 25 and Michigan State stuns No. 6 Baylor 88-64

DETROIT (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half to help build a huge lead and Michigan State went on to stun No. 6 Baylor 88-64 Saturday. The Spartans had a breakout performance with a 30-point lead in the first half, looking like the the team respected enough to be ranked No. 4 in preseason Top 25. They had lost two straight and three of four games. The Bears had a shot-clock violation on the opening possession and seconds later, Walker made a 3-pointer to set the tone for the game.

