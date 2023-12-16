Tyson Walker scores 25 and Michigan State stuns No. 6 Baylor 88-64

By LARRY LAGE The Associated Press
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker, center, shoots between Baylor guard Jayden Nunn (2), left, and Baylor center Yves Missi (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Al Goldis]

DETROIT (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half to help build a huge lead and Michigan State went on to stun No. 6 Baylor 88-64 Saturday. The Spartans had a breakout performance with a 30-point lead in the first half, looking like the the team respected enough to be ranked No. 4 in preseason Top 25. They had lost two straight and three of four games. The Bears had a shot-clock violation on the opening possession and seconds later, Walker made a 3-pointer to set the tone for the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.