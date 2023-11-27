Tyson scores 28, leads Seattle U over UC San Diego 79-67

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson sank six 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead Seattle University over UC San Diego 79-67. Tyson hit 11 of his 20 shots from the floor for the Redhawks (4-2), including 6 of 12 from beyond the arc. Brandton Chatfield finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Alex Schumacher scored 13, while Kobe Williamson delivered 11 points and seven boards. Bryce Pope made 9 of 19 shots with four 3-pointers, scoring 22 and grabbing six rebounds for the Tritons (4-2).

