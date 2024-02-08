Tyson scores 27, Celestine clutch in OT as Cal tops USC 83-77 after blowing 16-point lead

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylon Tyson had 27 points, Jalen Celestine had six of his 11 points in overtime and California defeated Southern California 83-77 after blowing a 16-point lead in the second half. Celestine hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer that made it 75-72 with 1 1/2 minutes left in overtime and then made three free throws in the last 24 seconds. Keonte Kennedy contributed a pair of free throws with 32 seconds remaining and Cal was 8 of 10 in the extra sessions and 14 of 16 for the game. Jalen Cone had 20 points and Fardaws Aimaq 15 for the Bears. Aimaq had 20 rebounds and Tyson had 11 in Cal’s 54-27 advantage on the boards, a crushing 19-5 on the offensive end. Collier, the star freshman who missed six games, had 20 points, all after halftime, for the Trojans.

