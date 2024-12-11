Tyson Fury vows less clowning and more punching Usyk in the face in heavyweight championship rematch

Tyson Fury promises less clowning and more punching Oleksandr Usyk in the face during their upcoming rematch for boxing’s heavyweight championship. Usyk won a split decision in May in Saudi Arabia, and they get back in the ring there Dec. 21. Fury doesn’t plan to change much from his first loss as a pro, beyond doing everything he can to avoid leaving the result to the judges. The first matchup made Usyk boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. Fury quickly activated his right to a rematch. He is 5-0, with all the wins by stoppage, in rematches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.