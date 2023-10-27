Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight

By The Associated Press
FILE - WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury poses with his championship belt after the official weigh-in for his fight against Derek Chisora, in London, Friday Dec. 2, 2022. Being the best heavyweight boxer in the world isn’t enough for Tyson Fury. He has appeared in WWE, been the subject of a Netflix reality series and is now in the Middle East to fight a former UFC star in the latest in a crossover bouts. Fighting Francis Ngannou on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 will earn Fury a reported $50 million. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Tyson Fury compared himself to Novak Djokovic after going face-to-face with Francis Ngannou at their weigh-in. The towering Brit dismissed the punching threat posed by Ngannou, a former UFC star who will make his professional boxing debut at age 37 on Saturday. The WBC heavyweight champion says “It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final — totally different.” The 35-year-old Fury weighed-in at 277.7 pounds while his Cameroonian opponent was 272.1 pounds after both men stepped on the scale in street clothes. It’s a 10-round fight but Fury’s belt will not be at stake, though, on the off-chance he is beaten.

