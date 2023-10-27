Tyson Fury tries to provoke Francis Ngannou at weigh-in before Saudi Arabia fight

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Tyson Fury compared himself to Novak Djokovic after going face-to-face with Francis Ngannou at their weigh-in. The towering Brit dismissed the punching threat posed by Ngannou, a former UFC star who will make his professional boxing debut at age 37 on Saturday. The WBC heavyweight champion says “It’s like a table tennis champion facing Djokovic in the Wimbledon final — totally different.” The 35-year-old Fury weighed-in at 277.7 pounds while his Cameroonian opponent was 272.1 pounds after both men stepped on the scale in street clothes. It’s a 10-round fight but Fury’s belt will not be at stake, though, on the off-chance he is beaten.

