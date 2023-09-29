Tyson Fury to fight Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight title, Fury’s promoter says

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in the first fight this century to unify all of the major heavyweight boxing titles. Fury holds the WBC version of the heavyweight title and Usyk has the IBF, WBA and WBO belts. No date was given in statements announcing the fight. It will be held in the Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.