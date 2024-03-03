Tyson Foerster scores a pair of goals and Flyers top Senators 4-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyson Foerster scored two goals in the span of 45 seconds, Felix Sandstrom made 24 saves in his season debut and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday night.

Foerster broke a 1-1 deadlock with 47 seconds remaining in the second period, corralling a bouncing puck off a faceoff and fluttering a shot that went over the glove of Ottawa goalie Mads Sogaard.

Foerster then scored Philadelphia’s NHL-record fifth penalty shot goal of the season with two seconds remaining in the period.

Foerster, with 16 goals, is having a strong rookie season and has scored more goals than all but two other rookies __ Chicago’s Connor Bedard and Minnesota’s Marco Rossi, who have 17 each.

Vladimir Tarasenko and Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa, which lost its fourth straight game.

Sandstrom, who has spent the season with the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, was recalled on Friday to serve as the backup. With the Flyers playing on back-to-back nights, he was thrust into action and was impressive, especially while the Flyers were short-handed. He made several big saves to keep Ottawa off the board, including a sprawling glove save on Chabot in the final minute to prevent the Senators from tying the game.

Joel Farabee opened the scoring for the Flyers, redirecting a point shot from Nick Seeler past Sogaard for his 18th goal of the season. Cam York added an empty-net goal with one second remaining. Sogaard finished with 36 saves.

The Flyers beat the Senators for the first time this season, having lost four straight and 6 of 7 before Saturday.

