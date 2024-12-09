Tyson faces $1.5 million lawsuit over alleged contract violation

LONDON (AP) — Mike Tyson has been sued for more than $1.5 million by a Cyprus-based company that claims the former heavyweight boxing champion wrongfully broke a promotional contract in order to fight Jake Paul. Medier promotes betting company Rabona and filed suit in London’s High Court against Tyson and his company Tyrannic. The suit claims Tyson terminated the deal in March by alleging that Medier breached their agreement which had been signed in January. The 58-year-old Tyson made a reported $20 million in last month’s lackluster bout against the 27-year-old Paul, who won an eight-round unanimous decision.

