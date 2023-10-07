Ty’Son Edwards scores twice and the Columbia defense has 4 takeaways in 16-0 win over Marist.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ty’Son Edwards ran for two touchdowns and the Columbia defense lived up to its billing in a 16-0 victory over Marist. The Red Foxes’ six second-half possessions resulted in three interceptions, a fumble and two turnovers on downs. The Lions improved on their No. 2 FCS scoring defense, which entered at 11.3 points allowed per game. Columbia is also No. 1 in FCS in red zone defense. Aaron Brebnor had two interceptions and Rocco Milia picked off the other. Edwards was the bright spot on offense on a rainy day, gaining 103 yards on 14 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 22-yard run shortly before halftime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.