Tyson, Cone allow California to hold off Oregon, 69-64

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylon Tyson and Jalen Cone each hit a pair of free throws in the final 23 seconds to allow California to hold off Oregon 69-64 to win its third straight game and sweep both Oregon schools in Haas Pavilion. The Golden Bears (13-15, 9-8 Pac-12) clinched its first winning home record since the 2019-20 season with its win over Oregon State on Thursday, and the win over the Ducks gave them 10 home-court victories with one home game left on their schedule — the regular-season finale with Stanford. Their nine conference wins are the program’s most since winning 10 in 2016-17.

