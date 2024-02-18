Tyson, Celestine rally Cal to 82-80 victory over Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaylon Tyson scored 28 points and Jalen Celestine sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left to help California rally for an 82-80 victory over Washington. The Golden Bears (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12 Conference) trailed 75-70 with 4:23 left to play before staging their comeback. Grant Newell scored back-to-back baskets to get Cal within a point. Celestine answered two free throws by Sahvir Wheeler with two of his own and then buried a 3-pointer after a bucket by the Huskies’ Keion Brooks Jr. to knot the score at 79 with 1:40 to play. Wheeler made the second of two free throws with 1:16 remaining, but he turned the ball over on a steal by Cone with 15 seconds left and Celestine buried his game winner coming out of a timeout.

