Tyson, Celestine rally Cal to 82-80 victory over Washington

By The Associated Press
Washington center Braxton Meah, top middle, forward Keion Brooks Jr. (1) and guard Koren Johnson (0) work against California guard Jaylon Tyson, left, and forward Fardaws Aimaq, second from right, for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Seattle. California won 82-80. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Brashear]

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaylon Tyson scored 28 points and Jalen Celestine sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left to help California rally for an 82-80 victory over Washington. The Golden Bears (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12 Conference) trailed 75-70 with 4:23 left to play before staging their comeback. Grant Newell scored back-to-back baskets to get Cal within a point. Celestine answered two free throws by Sahvir Wheeler with two of his own and then buried a 3-pointer after a bucket by the Huskies’ Keion Brooks Jr. to knot the score at 79 with 1:40 to play. Wheeler made the second of two free throws with 1:16 remaining, but he turned the ball over on a steal by Cone with 15 seconds left and Celestine buried his game winner coming out of a timeout.

