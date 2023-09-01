Tyshon King scores on runs of 62, 2 yards, Youngstown State beats Valparaiso 52-10

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tyshon King ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Davidson threw for a TD and ran for another, and Youngstown State beat Valparaiso 52-10 in the season opener for both teams. The Penguins tied their program record for third-quarter points with 28. King ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 10:08 left in the first quarter and Valparaiso trailed the rest of the way. Ryan Mann scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left in the second quarter to trim Valparaiso’s deficit 17-10 going into halftime. Mikey Appel completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and was sacked five times for Valparaiso.

