Tyrrell Hatton shoots 64 for LIV Golf lead going into final round ahead of DeChambeau, Rahm

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (AP) — Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a 7-under 64 Saturday for a three-stroke lead going into the final round of the LIV Golf Nashville event. Hatton won his only PGA Tour event at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational and joined the Saudi-funded tour in January. He started a stroke back of first-round leader Abraham Ancer and birdied six of his final seven holes in a bogey-free round for a 13-under 129 total. John Catlin was at 10-under 132 in his second LIV Golf event. Two-time U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were tied at 9 under.

