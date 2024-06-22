Tyrrell Hatton shoots 64 for LIV Golf lead going into final round ahead of DeChambeau, Rahm

By The Associated Press
Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII hits his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of LIV Golf Nashville at The Grove, Saturday, June 22, 2024, in College Grove, Tenn. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Ferrey]

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (AP) — Englishman Tyrrell Hatton shot a 7-under 64 Saturday for a three-stroke lead going into the final round of the LIV Golf Nashville event. Hatton won his only PGA Tour event at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational and joined the Saudi-funded tour in January. He started a stroke back of first-round leader Abraham Ancer and birdied six of his final seven holes in a bogey-free round for a 13-under 129 total. John Catlin was at 10-under 132 in his second LIV Golf event. Two-time U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were tied at 9 under.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.