Tyrrell Hatton joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf and becomes a part of Jon Rahm’s new team

Tyrrell Hatton of England made it official Wednesday by joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf, giving the league another player from the top 20 in the world and filling out the new team led by Masters champion Jon Rahm.

Hatton had been mentioned as a LIV Golf target ever since the Saudi-funded league signed Rahm in a surprising move toward the end of last year. Rahm and Hatton have been partners in the last two Ryder Cup matches.

The Daily Telegraph reported Hatton signed a bonus of 50 million pounds ($63 million).

LIV Golf starts its third year this week at Mayakoba on the Gulf coast of Mexico. Hatton will be part of Rahm’s new team called Legion XIII.

Also joining Rahm’s team are Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe and Caleb Surratt, who played college golf at Tennessee and competed in the Walker Cup last year at St. Andrews. Vincent, the brother of LIV Golf player Scott Vincent, earned a spot in the league at the qualifying tournament last year.

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building,” Rahm said. “As we were developing the team’s brand it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for.”

He described Hatton as a “fierce competitor, proven champion” and his Ryder Cup teammate.

Hatton, who has gone two years since his last win at the Abu Dhabi Championship, is No. 16 in the world. He has seven victories worldwide, including the Arnold Palmer Invitation at Bay Hill in 2020.

Hatton and Rahm were 3-0 in team matches at the Ryder Cup in 2023 and 2021. Hatton went 3-0-1 for Europe when it regained the cup at Marco Simone last September.

“I’m really excited for this next chapter, to link up with Jon Rahm and Legion XIII, and to get started this week in Mexico,” Hatton said.

He was listed in the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, and recently was confirmed to play in the Phoenix Open.

LIV Golf now has 13 teams, after two years of 12 four-man teams. Each 54-hole event awards $4 million to the individual winner, and there is a team competition based on scores.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.