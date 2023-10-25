Tyrod Taylor seemingly in line for his third straight start for Giants with Daniel Jones not cleared

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tyrod Taylor moved a little closer to making his third straight start for the Giants on Wednesday with Daniel Jones still not cleared to play in the New York rivalry game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. For the second straight week, Jones was throwing at the practice facility, but team medical officials have not cleared him for contact. The 26-year-old quarterback hurt his neck in the fourth quarter of a loss to Miami on Oct. 8 and he has missed games against Buffalo and Washington. Taylor started those games. He had two touchdown passes in a 14-7 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

