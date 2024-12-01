Tyriq Starks, Daedae Hill lead Florida Atlantic to 63-16 romp over Tulsa in season finale for both

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tyriq Starks threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Daedae Hill had a pick-6 to ignite a 35-point second quarter, and Florida Atlantic rolled to a 63-16 victory over Tulsa in a season finale for both teams. Hill intercepted a pass from Cooper Legas and returned it 16 yards for a touchdown to start the Owls off and running to their first conference win this season. Gemari Sands had a 22-yard touchdown run for a 21-2 lead. Starks, who had a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kahlil Brantley to open the scoring in the first quarter, connected with CJ Campbell Jr. for a 78-yard touchdown. Xavier Terrell ripped off a 93-yard touchdown run, and Starks followed with a 76-yard scoring strike to Jabari Smith Jr. for 42-9 lead at halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.