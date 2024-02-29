Tyrese Samuel, Zyon Pullin carry No. 24 Florida down the stretch in an 83-74 victory over Missouri

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel scored a season-high 28 points, Zyon Pullin added 21 and No. 24 Florida never trailed in an 83-74 victory over woeful Missouri. Samuel and Pullin scored 23 of the team’s final 25 points, taking over after leading scorer Walter Clayton Jr. fouled out with 14 minutes to play. The Gators won for the ninth time in 11 games to notch 20 victories for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Tigers lost their 15th in a row and guaranteed a last-place finish in the league. Sean East II led the Tigers with 20 points.

