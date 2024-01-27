Tyrese Proctor’s late free throws help No. 12 Duke hold off Clemson 72-71

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor hit two free throws with 1 second left to help No. 12 Duke hang on to beat Clemson 72-71 on Saturday. That barely averted the program’s first home loss to the Tigers in nearly three decades. Freshman Jared McCain had 16 of his 21 points after halftime for the Blue Devils. Proctor had 18 points. PJ Hall had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. That included two free throws with 7.4 seconds left that had Clemson on the verge of only its fifth win ever in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The last came in the 1994-95 season.

