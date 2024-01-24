Tyrese Proctor’s career-high 24 points help No. 12 Duke bounce back and beat Louisville 83-69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 24 points, including 13 after halftime with several clutch baskets, Mark Mitchell returned from injury to add 20 with 12 rebounds and No. 12 Duke outlasted Louisville 83-69 on Tuesday night. Seeking a rebound from an 80-76 home loss to Pitt, the Blue Devils got a big lift with the returns of Mitchell and Jeremy Roach from knee injuries to lead 45-34 at halftime. They still had to work to stay ahead of the stubborn Cardinals and Proctor came up big when they needed him, delivering a critical 3-pointer with 7:08 remaining to make it 68-60. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 20 points for the Cardinals.

