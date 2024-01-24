Tyrese Proctor’s career-high 24 points help No. 12 Duke bounce back and beat Louisville 83-69

By GARY B. GRAVES The Associated Press
Duke forward Mark Mitchell dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 24 points, including 13 after halftime with several clutch baskets, Mark Mitchell returned from injury to add 20 with 12 rebounds and No. 12 Duke outlasted Louisville 83-69 on Tuesday night. Seeking a rebound from an 80-76 home loss to Pitt, the Blue Devils got a big lift with the returns of Mitchell and Jeremy Roach from knee injuries to lead 45-34 at halftime. They still had to work to stay ahead of the stubborn Cardinals and Proctor came up big when they needed him, delivering a critical 3-pointer with 7:08 remaining to make it 68-60. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield had 20 points for the Cardinals.

