Tyrese Proctor’s 22 points propel No. 9 Duke past La Salle 95-66

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press
La Salle's Anwar Gill (3) drives as Duke's Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell (25) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben McKeown]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 22 and No. 9 Duke had several big second-half runs to bury La Salle in a 95-66 win Tuesday night. Kyle Filipowski added 17 points, reserve Sean Stewart scored 16 and Mark Mitchell had 12 for Duke (4-1), which won for the third time in eight nights. Anwar Gil scored 17 points and Jhamir Brickus posted 13 points for La Salle (4-1), which had been off to a 4-0 start for the first time in nine years. The Explorers shot 41.4% from the field in their first road game of the season. La Salle’s Fran Dunphy, in his 32nd season as a Division I head coach, was bidding for his 600th career victory. He’s 599-345.

