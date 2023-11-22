Tyrese Proctor’s 22 points propel No. 9 Duke past La Salle 95-66

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 22 and No. 9 Duke had several big second-half runs to bury La Salle in a 95-66 win Tuesday night. Kyle Filipowski added 17 points, reserve Sean Stewart scored 16 and Mark Mitchell had 12 for Duke (4-1), which won for the third time in eight nights. Anwar Gil scored 17 points and Jhamir Brickus posted 13 points for La Salle (4-1), which had been off to a 4-0 start for the first time in nine years. The Explorers shot 41.4% from the field in their first road game of the season. La Salle’s Fran Dunphy, in his 32nd season as a Division I head coach, was bidding for his 600th career victory. He’s 599-345.

