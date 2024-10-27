Tyrese Maxey scores 10 in OT, finishes with 45 points as 76ers beat Pacers 118-114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 10 of Philadelphia’s 13 overtime points Sunday and finished with a season-high 45 as the 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 118-114 for their first win of the season.

Maxey dominated the second half, scoring 14 of Philadelphia’s last 18 points in the third quarter and rallying the 76ers from a 102-97 deficit in the final minute of regulation.

Caleb Martin added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, while Eric Gordon finished with 15 points in the return to his home state. Andre Drummond scored nine points and grabbed 17 rebounds.

Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton rebounded from a scoreless Friday night in New York with 22 points, including a circus 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to force overtime. But he missed two free throws late in overtime which would have tied the score at 116.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points for Indiana, which lost its fourth home opener in 17 seasons.

Takeaways

76ers: With injured stars Joel Embiid and Paul George still out with knee injuries, Maxey took matters into his own hands and prevented Philadelphia from an 0-3 start.

Pacers: Indiana’s track-style offense hasn’t shown up yet this season. And while the Pacers are only three games into the season, they need to start getting back in sync quickly.

Key moment

Haliburton bounced back from two costly turnovers late in regulation to hit the 3-pointer that tied the score at 105. But after a rare missed free throw with 5 seconds left in overtime, he intentionally missed the second and Philadelphia grabbed the rebound to seal the win.

Key stat

Indiana was 23 of 34 from the free-throw line and was outrebounded 54-37, including 20-7 on the offensive end.

Up next

Philadelphia returns home to host Detroit on Wednesday, while the Pacers play the Magic on the road on Monday.

