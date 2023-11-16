Tyrese Hunter scores 18 points, powers No. 19 Texas past Rice 80-64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter scored 18 points, and No. 19 Texas defeated Rice 80-64 Wednesday night, extending its season-opening winning streak to three games. Hunter shot 3 for 5 from 3-point distance and the Longhorns (3-0) hit 10 of 22 (45.5%) overall. Kadin Shedrick scored 15 points, and Max Abmas added 13 and Dillon Mitchell finished with a game-best 13 rebounds for Texas. Anthony Selden led Rice with 17 points. Travis Evee scored 11 and Max Fiedler was limited to seven points, less than half his average.

