Tyrese Hunter has season-best 23 points, No. 21 Texas routs UNC Greensboro 72-37

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter had a season-high 23 points and added seven assists to help No. 21 Texas rout UNC Greensboro 72-37 on Friday night. Hunter has averaged 16.3 points in his last four games. On Friday, Hunter was 8 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He committed just one turnover, grabbed six rebounds and spearheaded a defense that limited the Spartans to 29.8% from the field. Kadin Shedrick scored 11 points for Texas (10-2), which shot 47.2% and made 10 of 23 3-pointers. Mikeal Brown-Jones, the leading scorer and rebounder for UNC Greensboro (9-4) , missed his fourth straight game because of a lower-body injury Keyshaun Langley led the Spartans with 15 points. Jalen Breath had eight rebounds.

