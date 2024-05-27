Tyrese Haliburton to miss second straight game as Pacers try to stop Celtics from clinching series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out of Monday night’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics because an injured left hamstring. It’s the second straight game the All-NBA player will miss, this time with the Celtics leading 3-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals. Boston can clinch its second NBA Finals appearance with one more win. The Celtics will be without one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t played since April 29 because of a strained right hamstring. Backup center Luke Kornet is available despite having a sprained left wrist.

