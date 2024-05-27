Tyrese Haliburton to miss second straight game as Pacers try to stop Celtics from clinching series

By The Associated Press
Injured Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darron Cummings]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been ruled out of Monday night’s Game 4 against the Boston Celtics because an injured left hamstring. It’s the second straight game the All-NBA player will miss, this time with the Celtics leading 3-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals. Boston can clinch its second NBA Finals appearance with one more win. The Celtics will be without one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis, who hasn’t played since April 29 because of a strained right hamstring. Backup center Luke Kornet is available despite having a sprained left wrist.

