Tyrese Haliburton makes winning shot to give Team Pacers a victory in the All-Stars Skills Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton made a half-court shot with 20.5 seconds to go in the tiebreaking timed half-court shot Saturday night to give Team Pacers the NBA’s Skills Challenge crown over Team All-Stars.

Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin teamed up to win the night’s first two competitions — the team relay and the passing competition — at Lucas Oil Stadium, just a short walk from their home arena.

Team All-Stars’ win in the shooting contest tied the score at 200, forcing the tiebreaker.

It took Team All-Stars 58.8 seconds to make its first half-court shot. Haliburton needed just 38.3 seconds for a win that continued Indiana’s dominance on All-Star weekend.

Mathurin was selected MVP of Friday night’s Rising Stars game after leading Team Jalen past Team Detlef, a game that pitted two former Pacers players as coaches — Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf.

The 3-point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest and the inaugural WNBA-NBA 3-Point shootout between Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry are still to be decided.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.