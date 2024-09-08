Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins’ season opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade police said Sunday they will investigate why Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on a street by their officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, hours before his team opened the NFL season.

Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and put handcuffs on him.

Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023, had four catches for 32 yards at halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement Sunday afternoon that she has requested an “immediate review” of the details surrounding the incident.

“We are also reviewing available body camera footage,” Daniels said. “We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) enters the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) listens to agent Drew Rosenhous before NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell Previous Next

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, called it a “heartbreaking situation” Sunday morning on ESPN.

“Obviously I love Tyreek. I hated to see him in the situation he was in with the police,” Rosenhaus said. ” … Apparently he got a ticket for a moving violation entering the stadium.

“How things escalated into the situation that they were in, in handcuffs and being held on the ground with police, is mindboggling to me. I’m deeply concerned by that. Very troubled. We will be looking into it. We will be investigating this. We will look out for Tyreek, but I’m not going to make any allegations at this time. The most important thing is Tyreek is OK physically, mentally he was very distraught about what happened.”

The Dolphins, in a statement released shortly after the incident, said several of Hill’s teammates saw the incident and “stopped for support.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league has been in contact with the Dolphins, but declined to comment further.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.