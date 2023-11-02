Tyreek Hill tells the Dolphins’ defense to ‘just find Kelce’ to stop the Chiefs in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has offered advice to the Miami defense in preparation for Sunday’s game against his former team: “Just find Kelce.” Hill describes Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as “the energy of that team” who has a knack of finding space when Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is scrambling. The Chiefs face the Dolphins on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.