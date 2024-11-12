Tyreek Hill plays through wrist injury, scores to end touchdown drought in Dolphins’ win over Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill not only played against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night after being questionable because of a torn ligament in his wrist, he ended a seven-game touchdown drought when he caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter. Hill had gone seven games without scoring after catching a touchdown in the season opener against Jacksonville, when he also had a season-high 130 yards on seven receptions. Hill finished with three receptions for 16 yards.

