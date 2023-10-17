Tyreek Hill, other NFL stars might get an opportunity to play flag football in the 2028 Olympics

NEW YORK (AP) — If Tyreek Hill and other NFL players want to switch to flag football for a summer and compete in the Olympics, the possibility is becoming more real. NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said Tuesday the league will work with the players’ union on allowing current and former players to participate after flag football was among five sports officially added to the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee. Hill, the Miami Dolphins’ All-Pro wide receiver, expressed his interest after the official announcement, asking fellow NFL players to “bring one home” in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

