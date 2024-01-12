Tyreek Hill looking at ‘positive side of things’ after house fire. Now he’s focused on KC rematch

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill has spent the past week trying to stay positive. The Miami Dolphins receiver rushed home from practice last Wednesday as firefighters doused the roof of his burning South Florida home with water. Investigators later found the fire was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom. Hill spoke Thursday for the first time since the fire. He says it “sucks” to deal with the damage to his home, but the important thing is that he and his family are safe. Meantime, he’s focused on preparing for Saturday night’s playoff game at Kansas City.

