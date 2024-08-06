Tyreek Hill catches long touchdown pass in Dolphins-Falcons joint practice

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons began the first of their two joint practice sessions Tuesday. After another joint workout on Wednesday, the teams will play in their first preseason game Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. Dolphins five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for one of Miami’s practice highlights. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, in his first camp with the club after signing a four-year, $180 million deal in the offseason, was featured prominently throughout the two-hour practice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.