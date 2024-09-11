Tyreek Hill and Miami Dolphins look to rally together to beat Buffalo Bills despite ‘shocking’ week

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, this week is about balancing the perspective of life with the duties of playing pro football. Hill has been at the center of a national debate on the use of excessive force by police after he was pulled from his sports car by police officers, pushed face-first onto a street and handcuffed during a traffic stop. Hill later went out and caught an 80-yard touchdown that helped the Dolphins rally past Jacksonville. He and the Dolphins will need to rally again, with a Buffalo Bills team that has beaten them in 13 of their past 15 meetings coming to town.

