Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown are setting sights on NFL receiving record

The way Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown are playing, the NFL’s single-season receiving record could be in serious jeopardy. With both receivers off to historic starts and the recent addition of the 17th game to the schedule, Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards receiving set in 2012 is in danger of being broken. Hill has 1,104 yards receiving, becoming the first player in 52 years to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the first eight games of the season. Hill is averaging 126.8 yards per game and needs to average 106 yards the rest of the way to break Johnson’s mark. Brown is slightly behind that pace with 939 yards.

