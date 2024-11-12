Tyreek Hill active for Dolphins vs. Rams despite wrist injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Hill had been questionable because of a torn ligament in his wrist. That injury, combined with an extended absence for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa because of a concussion, has led to a significant downturn in production for Hill. He has 446 yards receiving and one touchdown through eight games, putting Hill’s streak of a fifth straight 1,200-yard season in jeopardy.

