Tyreek Hill active for Dolphins vs. Rams despite wrist injury

By DAN GREENSPAN The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Hill had been questionable because of a torn ligament in his wrist. That injury, combined with an extended absence for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa because of a concussion, has led to a significant downturn in production for Hill. He has 446 yards receiving and one touchdown through eight games, putting Hill’s streak of a fifth straight 1,200-yard season in jeopardy.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.