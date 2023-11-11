Tyrece Radford scores 21 points, No. 15 Texas A&M beats Ohio State 73-66

By JACOB BENGE The Associated Press
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman, right, shoots in front of Ohio State forward Zed Key (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Vernon]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV each scored 21 points to help No. 15 Texas A&M beat Ohio State 73-66 on Friday night. Henry Coleman III added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-0) in the game that had 19 lead changes and seven ties. Bruce Thornton led Ohio State (1-1) with 24 points. Tied at 53 with 8:25 left, Texas A&M scored on its next three possessions to take a 59-54 lead. Thornton had a three-point play to cut it to 63-60 with 2:54 to go. The Buckeyes shot 5 of 18 in the final 10 minutes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.