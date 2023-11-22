Typical NFL also-rans surge toward playoff position in topsy-turvy season

The way this NFL season is going so far, there’s a decent chance there could be a first-time Super Bowl participant for the first time since the 2008 season when Arizona became the 28th franchise to reach the big game. That left four franchises without a Super Bowl berth and all of them currently have winning records and are off to some of their best starts in years. Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston are all currently in playoff position with a chance to end their droughts.

