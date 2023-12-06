Tylor Perry’s step-back 3 with 3.9 seconds left in OT helps K-State beat Villnova 72-71

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma scored 26 points, Tylor Perry hit a step-back 3-pointer to cap the scoring and Kansas State beat Villanova 72-71 in overtime in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle. Kansas State has won four games in the row, the last three in OT. Jordan Longino kicked it out to Eric Dixon for a wide-open 3-pointer to give Villanova a four-point lead with 1:20 to play. David N’Guessar made a layup on the other end, Longino missed a jumper with 25 seconds remaining before Perry — who had been 1 of 9 from behind the arc to that point — hit the winner.

