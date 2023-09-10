Tyler Van Dykes throws 5 TD passes in Miami’s statement 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw a career-high five touchdown passes, Brashard Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score, and Miami overcame a slow start to defeat No. 23 Texas A&M 48-33 Saturday. Van Dyke had two touchdown passes of 3 yards, as well as 52-, 11- and 64-yard scores. He finished with 374 yards passing to bring his season total to 575 — an impressive start after he struggled last year.

