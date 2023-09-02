Tyler Van Dyke throws a TD on his first pass of the game, Miami beats Miami (OH) 38-3

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke’s first pass of the year resulted in the first of three Miami Hurricanes touchdowns Friday night, and they defeated the Miami-Ohio RedHawks 38-3 in the season opener for both teams. Van Dyke connected on his first five passes and didn’t appear hindered by a thumb injury that bothered him during training camp. He finished with 201 yards and an interception. Brett Gabbert completed 12 of 21 passes with 127 yards for the RedHawks. The Hurricanes were up 16-3 at the half but scored three TDs in the second half to pull away.

