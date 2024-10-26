Tyler Shough’s 2nd TD pass caps big comeback, Louisville beats Boston College 31-27

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Shough threw his second touchdown pass to Nate Kurisky, a 6-yarder midway into the final quarter, and Louisville overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Boston College 31-27. The Cardinals (5-3, 3-2 ACC) made it 27-24 on Isaac Brown’s second TD run, an 18-yarder with just under 11 minutes left in the game. After BC went three-and-out, the Cardinals got the go-ahead score when a wide-open Kurisky trotted in for the TD. Thomas Castellanos threw three touchdown passes _ two coming on fourth-down plays in the first half _ and the Eagles (4-4, 1-3) turned two early turnovers into scores to build a 20-0 lead. Playing for the first time since he fumbled twice in a blowout loss at Virginia Tech, Castellanos was 13 of 28 for 164 yards.

