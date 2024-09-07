Tyler Shough guides No. 22 Louisville in 42-14 win over Jacksonville State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns as No. 22 Louisville cruised to a 49-14 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday.

It was the sixth time the seventh-year signal caller threw for more than 300 yards in a game. Shough, who completed 21 of 33 attempts, put the game away with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell that gave the Cardinals (2-0) a 35-14 lead with 8:58 left in the third quarter. He added another midway through the fourth quarter and then was pulled.

Louisville’s victory was also aided by a solid ground game by committee. The Cardinals rushed for 233 yards and five backs scored, with four coming in the first half.

The Gamecocks (0-2) were led by quarterback Tyler Huff. The senior threw for 160 yards and a touchdown on 17 of 27 passing. He also ran 18 times for 101 yards and a score, marking the second career 100-yard rushing game for Huff, who transferred from Furman after last season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville did what it needed to do against its Conference USA opponent and should move up in Monday’s poll.

THE TAKEAWAY

Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks can take some positives from Saturday’s game, namely Huff’s running ability, but the offense was not able to stay on the field. After converting just 2 of 10 third downs against Coastal Carolina last weekend, Jacksonville State cashed only 2 of 12 against the Cardinals.

Louisville: For the second straight week, the Cardinals played an outmatched foe. However, while the game never really felt in doubt, the Gamecocks gained 199 yards in the first half. The Cards’ defense tightened up in the second half, holding the visitors to just 91 yards after halftime. Still, they have some things to iron out in the upcoming off-week ahead of conference play.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State stays on the road next Saturday, facing Eastern Michigan.

Louisville has the week off to prepare for its Sept. 21 home game against No. 23 Georgia Tech.

