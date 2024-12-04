Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery, jeopardizing his season with the Dallas Stars

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin needs hip surgery and will be out four to six months, jeopardizing the season for the 32-year-old now dealing with the second major hip injury of his career. The team says Seguin will have a procedure to repair an impingement and the labrum in his left hip. The surgery is planned for Thursday. The six-time All-Star missed all but three games of the 2020-21 season following a similar surgery on his right hip. Seguin also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during that absence.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.