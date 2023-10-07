Tyler Reddick wins pole ahead of NASCAR playoff elimination race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Reddick will try to extend his NASCAR championship run by starting from the pole Sunday in the elimination race at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Reddick turned a lap at 102.839 mph on the hybrid road course/oval in Saturday qualifying. It was the sixth pole of Reddick’s career but first on a road course. Reddick starts Sunday’s race trailing Brad Keselowski by two points to advance into the round of eight of the playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated Sunday. Reddick leads teammate Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch in the bottom four of the rankings.

