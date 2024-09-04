Tyler Reddick was ill with a stomach virus at Darlington en route to NASCAR regular-season title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Reddick was so ill at Darlington Speedway that he was desperate to expel his stomach virus during the race because he didn’t think he could make it the 500 miles to the finish. But the regular-season title was on the line with a bonus worth 15 playoff points. So Reddick was determined to stay in the car even if it meant getting sick in his firesuit or his helmet. He did neither, completing the race and beating Kyle Larson by one point for the regular-season title.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.