Tyler Reddick uses final Brickyard 400 qualifying run to win the pole

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Reddick took advantage of the final qualifying run Saturday to post the fastest lap in the final round of qualifying and earn his first Brickyard 400 pole. The 28-year-old completed the 2.5-mile oval in 49.469 seconds. Denny Hamlin qualified second while points leader Chase Elliott will start third after clocking a 49.504. Kyle Larson will start fourth. The top five in the Cup standings will start from the first five positions, although not in the same order. The Brickyard 400 is Sunday.

