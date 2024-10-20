Tyler Reddick rolls his car in opening race of NASCAR playoff semifinals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — NASCAR regular-season champion Tyler Reddick rolled his car early during Sunday’s playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Reddick had just won the first stage of the opening race of the semifinals round of the playoffs when he was involved in a multicar wreck moments after the start of the second stage. Reddick was attempting to gain on-track position and misjudged how much room he had alongside title contender Chase Elliott. The crash also collected reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney.

