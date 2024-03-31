Tyler Nevin, son of Phil Nevin, claimed off waivers by Athletics

Oakland, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have claimed infielder Tyler Nevin, a son of former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin, off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles. Nevin, 26, has a .203 batting average with five home runs and 29 RBI in 105 at-bats over three seasons with the Orioles and Detroit Tigers. He was reacquired by the Orioles in January from the Tigers, but Baltimore designated him for assignment earlier this week.

