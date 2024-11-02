Tyler Marsh has been hired as coach of the Chicago Sky. The Las Vegas Aces assistant inherits a squad led by Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The Sky also have a lottery pick in next year’s WNBA draft. ESPN first reported the hiring. Marsh replaces Teresa Weatherspoon, who was fired after one year in charge. Chicago finished 13-27 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The 36-year-old Marsh is the team’s fourth coach since the Sky won the WNBA championship in 2021.

